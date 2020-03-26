Tyler Eifert Signs 2-Year Deal With The Jacksonville Jaguars Worth $15.5 Million

Tight end Tyler Eifert is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport, Eifert and the Jaguars have agreed to a two-year deal worth $15.5 million. The talented tight end spent his entire career with the Bengals since entering the league in 2013.

The #Jaguars signed TE Tyler Eifert to a 2-year deal worth $15.5M, source said. The former first rounder is back with his old coach, Jay Gruden, and fills a big need in Jax. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2020

Good for Eifert for getting a nice big deal out of the Jaguars. He's a hell of a player, but he's struggled with some health issues over the years.

When a lot of guys would have thrown in the towel, the former Notre Dame star pushed to get back on the field.

Now, the Jaguars have inked him to a very sizable two-year deal. You always love to see guys who put in the work to get paid.

On top of that, Eifert and quarterback Gardner Minshew on the same team is going to be a content goldmine. I’m not sure the internet is ready for that much pro-America energy in one locker room.

You know who is ready? Me. I’m ready because it’s going to be entertaining as all hell.

Eifert is a good dude and those are the guys we love watching succeed. Props to him on the big deal and on the next chapter of his career.

The Minshew + Eifert connection is going to be a lot of fun on and off of the field.