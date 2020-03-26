Tom Herman Encourages Fans Of The Texas Longhorns To Donate During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Texas football coach Tom Herman is urging people to help others if they can during the coronavirus crisis.

The man leading the Longhorns tweeted out a statement late Wednesday afternoon announcing that he was donating an unspecified amount to the Central Texas Food Bank, the Front Steps homeless shelter, Meals on Wheels, the Safe Alliance shelter the Boys & Girls Clubs and more organizations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also those with the resources and means to help to do what they can during this pandemic.

While I rip Texas and Herman on a regular basis because they regularly fail to meet expectations, I 100% agree with this tweet.

We all need to come together during this brutally tough and difficult time. People are losing their jobs, they’re losing money and they’re struggling to get by as the virus spreads.

If you have the means to help, then please strongly consider doing what you can. I’m so proud of so many people back home.

They’re donating food, sewing medical masks, donating supplies, making sure the elderly are fed and some are also making sure people are armed if it comes to it.

I haven’t seen people this unified since 9/11, but there’s always more we can do. Again, if you can help, then please do. Together, we’ll get through this pandemic, and come out stronger than ever.