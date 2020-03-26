Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says He Knows A Way Americans Can Get Stimulus Money Immediately

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday that he knows how the U.S. government can send stimulus money to every American who needs it immediately without having to wait for a check.

Americans need money immediately and they don’t have time to wait for Washington, D.C., to cut them a check, according to Dorsey. The Senate passed phase three of a $2 trillion stimulus bill Thursday morning that, if passed into law, provides Americans with a stimulus check.

“People need help immediately,” Dorsey said in a tweet Thursday. “The technology exists to get money to most people today (even to those without bank accounts).” (RELATED: ‘It’s Very Reminiscent Of Mr. Obama’s Stimulus’: Economist Peter Morici On The $2 Trillion COVID-19 Bill)

Dorsey suggested the U.S. government use one of his most recent ventures — Square, a mobile payment company based in California.

“Square and many of our peers can get it done. US government: let us help,” he said in the tweet.

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan asked him in a reply if he contacted anyone in the government. Dorsey has yet to reply to Sullivan’s question. Square has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Phase-three of the Senate bill would give $1,200 checks to every American, with married couples receiving $2,400. That check will go to Americans making less than $75,000 per year. Income earners who make above $99,000 would not receive any money.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans in February to prepare for the “expectation that this might be bad,” with Italy emerging as the focal point of the virus in Europe, while Iran and China seeks ways of fighting the spread as confirmed cases grow.

