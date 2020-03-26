Warriors’ Stephen Curry Hosts Instagram Live Chat With Dr. Anthony Fauci

The NBA is currently on hiatus, but Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry is still staying on top of the news.
Curry hosted an Instagram live chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, encouraging fans to stay safe as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down much of American life. (RELATED: Neil Ferguson, Doctor Behind Coronavirus Doomsday Imperial College Study, Revises Predictions)
“How is COVID-19 different from the flu in terms of you know how it interacts with the body and just how it spreads?” Curry asked.
“Well, it’s similar in some respects Steph in that it’s a respiratory illness that’s transmitted by the respiratory root,” Fauci said. “The reason it’s different is that it’s very, very much more transmissible than the flu, and more importantly it’s significantly more serious.”
.@StephenCurry30 hosted a live Q&A with the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Dr. Fauci to learn more about COVID-19 ✊ pic.twitter.com/42v3cfHvSE
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2020
The NBA is one of several sports leagues that has temporarily suspended its season over the pandemic. The MLB, NFL, and NHL have also suspended much of its operations indefinitely.