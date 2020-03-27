Here’s What The Newest Stimulus Package Will Give You

President Donald Trump signed a historic $2 trillion stimulus package into law Friday, just hours after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the measure.
Now agencies around the county including the US Department of Treasury and the Small Business Administration will be working to properly allocate the funds to struggling Americans.
The CARES Act helps to stimulate the economy by putting cash into the hands of roughly 125 million qualifying Americans. (RELATED: Trump Signs $2.2 Trillion Phase 3 Coronavirus Stimulus Bill, Aid To Reach Americans In Three Weeks)
“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” Trump said from the oval office.
Only Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie voted down the measure, tweeting early Friday, “I swore an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that oath seriously.”
Rep. Massie reportedly cited budget deficit concerns as the reason he disagreed with the newest stimulus measure.
Trump expressed his anger at Massie by releasing several tweets, calling him “A disaster for America.”
Tune in to see how the CARES Act can help you personally.