Most Americans Are Social Distancing ‘As Much As Possible’ Because Of Coronavirus, Poll Finds

Most Americans are practicing social distancing “as much as possible” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Ninety-three percent of Americans are “maintaining distance from other people” and 91% are “staying home as much as possible,” the poll found. Lawmakers and health experts have urged Americans to practice social distancing in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many Americans have also stopped going to bars and restaurants, according to the poll, which found that 88% are no longer going out to eat and drink. Some states have ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, meaning that bars and restaurants around the country have been forced to close in-dining services.

The poll also found that 61% of Americans have stocked up on supplies because of the novel coronavirus. There have been reports of toilet paper and hand sanitizer shortages as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The White House has urged Americans to socially distance for 15 days to stop the spread of the virus. (RELATED: CDC Recommends No Gatherings Of Over 50 People As Coronavirus Fears Mount)

Washington Post-Abc News’s poll was conducted from March 22-25 among 1,003 adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.