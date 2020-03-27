Are You Prepared To Evacuate? Make Sure Your Pet Isn’t Left Out

While Covid-19 has created uneasiness and concern for all of us, let’s not forget about our furry friends. Even if you are prepared for an emergency evacuation, that doesn’t mean your beloved pet is!

That’s why I wanted to share Outbreak’s Provisions newest offering: A survival kit designed exclusively for cats!

The Deluxe Cat Survival Kit is available now and contains essentials your furry friend will need in the event of an emergency evacuation

With a backup collar and leash, feeding bowl and other necessitates for your cat, you can be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Here is everything the kit includes below:

Food and Water:

Package of Emergency Cat Food

6 — 4 oz. Water Pouches

10 — Water Purification Tablets – each tablet purifies 1 liter of water

Light and Communication:

Emergency Bright Stick

Shelter and Warmth:

Body Warmer

Emergency Survival Blanket

First Aid:

Deluxe First Aid Kit – a combination of bandages/gauze, topical ointments, medicine, and other first aid items to assist with a variety of injuries

Tools and Pet Supplies:

Water/Food Feeding Bowl

Extra Collar with Bell

Reflective Leash

Can Opener

Cat Toys

50 Feet of Nylon Rope

Pet Waste Bags

All of our kit items are packed securely in resealable, waterproof storage bags.

As you can see this list has all the essentials and may save you some valuable time of having to pack during an emergency.

And be sure to check out OutbreakProvisions.com for updates on their newest pet kit for Dogs which should be ready to go soon!

