Zoo Welcomes Birth Of Baby Tiger Named ‘Covid’

A private zoo in Mexico welcomed the birth of a baby tiger during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Biozoo, which has remained open to the public, named the male baby tiger Covid, according to a report published Thursday by Reuters.
Covid was born March 14 at the zoo located in Eastern Mexico, which specializes in rescuing exotic animals from circuses and other private collections.
Covid’s birth came as a surprise to the zoo.
“We didn’t know he was on the way,” Kitzia Rodriguez, daughter of the zoo owner and a vet, told Reuters. (RELATED: Border Patrol Finds Live Tiger Inside Abandoned Duffel Bag)
“He’s going to have a big impact because the situation right now is difficult for everyone, even for us,” she said. “But I think the birth, in spite of the situation, will help us and gives us hope to carry on, so we can have visitors. Covid was a gift.”
Covid’s mother, 8, was rescued from a circus after needing a hip operation. His father, 6, was rescued after biting into a vase at the private residence he was housed at, according to zoo owner Gonzalo Rodriguez.
The only thing that’s going to get us through this quarantine is the continuation of good and wonderful news like this. Even with really crappy stuff going on around the world, life continues. That’s such a good reminder for now.