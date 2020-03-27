Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says College Football Games Might Not Have Fans

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has no idea what the 2020 college football season holds amid the coronavirus crisis.

Bowlsby had a teleconference Thursday with the media, and the fate of the upcoming season was front and center. According to Brett McMurphy, the man running the Big 12 said there’s a chance games happen without fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby said there is a chance football games could be played this fall w/out fans in stadium but “it’s hard to forecast those things” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 26, 2020

Furthermore, Brian Davis described the upcoming season as a “total unknown” after listening to Bowlsby’s call.

Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby teleconference wrapping up. He wasn’t pessimistic, per se, but a dead-eye realist. As we stand today, I’d say the 2020 football season is a total unknown. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) March 26, 2020

If the college football season is canceled because of coronavirus, I will be a shattered man in a way that will be beyond words.

The mere idea of college football happening without fans is upsetting to me. The possibility the season won’t happen has me on the verge of tears, and we’re months away from a decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

Imagine telling somebody a month ago that March Madness would be canceled, sports would come to a grinding halt and the college football season would be in major trouble.

If you had told me that, I would have told you to speak to a mental health professional. Little did we know that all sports would come collapsing down in epic fashion because of the damn virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Let’s all come together, do our part to win this war, beat the hell out of coronavirus and sacrifice what we must to guarantee the college football season happens.

We’re in the foxholes right now, folks. We’re in the foxholes and the enemy is bearing down on us. Get ready for a fight because there’s way too much on the horizon that we have to protect. Let’s beat this damn virus!