Bruce Arians Says The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Won’t Sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown won’t be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Bucs signed Tom Brady, there were reports that the six-time Super Bowl champion wanted to play with Brown again. However, head coach Bruce Arians made it crystal clear that won’t be happening.

“It’s not going to happen,” Arians responded when asked during a “Tiki and Tierney” interview if the disgraced receiver would be joining the Bucs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

“Yea, it’s not gonna happen. There’s no room. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here. I just know him and it’s not a fit in our locker room”@BruceArians says NO WAY the Bucs bring in Antonio Brown Full segment here:https://t.co/GM8JeX9j1k pic.twitter.com/zAQincGQgF — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) March 26, 2020

Brown returning to the NFL should be the last of his concerns. He’s facing felony charges in Florida after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver, and he could face a suspension from the league after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Catching passes from Tom Brady is 100% not in the cards for Brown. Right now, he needs to focus on getting help and trying to stay out of prison.

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing an anti-suicide smock, made his first court appearance. His bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary with battery charge. The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation. pic.twitter.com/IdCkH8jlcG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 24, 2020

I can’t believe there are people out there who think Brown returning to the NFL is actually an option. Even if a team did sign him, there’s an incredibly high chance Roger Goodell wouldn’t let him near a field with accusations of sexual misconduct hanging over his head.

Brown belongs nowhere near an NFL field, and I’d be very surprised if we say him play in 2020.