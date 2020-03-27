Who Is Charlotte Hale In ‘Westworld’ Season 3?

One of the biggest questions surrounding “Westworld” season 3 is who is Charlotte Hale, and one Reddit thread seems to offer a convincing theory.

WARNING: THIS REDDIT THREAD COULD BE A SPOILER. I DON’T KNOW IF IT IS, BUT I WANT TO GIVE YOU ALL FAIR WARNING.

In a Reddit thread from @grau0wl, the theory is floated that Hale isn’t a different person or host at all, but it’s Hale recreated by Dolores. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

We know Dolores has the means to create new hosts, and we kind of assumed she must have put Teddy or somebody else in Hale’s head. However, what if she copied Hale’s mind and it’s just a host version of her? This is something I hadn’t considered at all, but it seems very possible.

The more I think about it, the more this theory seems plausible. We know Dolores murdered Hale in season two, and then took her form for awhile.

Now, Dolores is back in her old host body, and somebody else’s brain cortex is in Hale’s head. I already floated the possibility that it could be Teddy given the fact that we know he’ll do anything for Dolores.

Yes, he supposedly went to the Valley Beyond at the conclusion of season two, but we also all know to never trust anything in “Westworld.”

Luckily, it looks like this question will get answered to a certain degree Sunday night on HBO with the third episode of the new season.

Tune in because it should be a great one!