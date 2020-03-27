Clintons Send Over 400 Pizzas To New York Hospital Staff

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ordered over 400 pizzas to hospitals across New York earlier this week.

New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., with over half the active cases in the nation happening in the state. (RELATED: Gov. Cuomo Admits Closing Everything Down May Not Have Been ‘Best Public Health Strategy’)

Angela Cirilli, the emergency medicine ultrasound director at St. John’s Riverside Hospital, sent out multiple tweets thanking the Clinton’s for sending pizza to her hospital. A Clinton spokesperson said they sent out pizzas to hospitals “as a small token of their appreciation for everything medical professionals are doing for their communities,” according to CNN.

“Amazing !!” Cirilli tweeted to Hillary Clinton. “I am an ER doctor at Dobbs Ferry NY and just received pizza from the Clintons. Thank you !!!! We NEED LEADERS LIKE YOU in this tough time. So much gratitude I didn’t know how else to reach you to say thank you.”

“Thank YOU and your colleagues for all you are doing. I’m just one of millions of people who are enormously grateful. Please stay safe and healthy,” Clinton responded.

Hillary Clinton served eight years as U.S. senator in her adopted home state, and tweeted her appreciation earlier this week to workers across the nation who are at the front-lines of the pandemic. (RELATED: Trump Sends Letter To Governor Laying Out Plan To Potentially Relax Coronavirus Guidelines)

“Thank you to the medical professionals, grocery store employees, delivery drivers, pharmacy workers, mail carriers, firefighters, police, nursing home employees, and everyone else who is working to save lives and keep us all going right now,” she said.