CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 15 UPDATE: College Football Hangs In The Balance, Beers Are Ready To Be Cracked To Keep Our Spirits High

We’ve made it to day 15 of coronavirus isolation, and I’m actually doing very well.

In life, we're all going to have some ups and downs. That's the reality of life. You're going to get punched in the jaw sometimes, and you just have to learn to get up. Even if you keep getting punched, you have to keep getting up. That's what the American spirit is all about.

That’s the spirit that won us WWII.

Now, I’m on day 15 of isolating because of coronavirus. As always, I don’t have the virus as far as I know, but my awful lungs are forcing me to treat this situation very seriously.

Am I hero for adhering to all social distancing guidelines? I don’t know, but I know I’ve watched the clip below from “Band of Brothers” about a million times already.

I feel like it kind of applies to the spirit I’m bringing on day 15 of isolation. I’m not doing this for me. I’m doing it for all the football fans out there who want the season to happen.

Speaking of college football, it’s looking more and more likely by the day that the season could be in trouble. Every day that passes with us still on isolation, we’re one day closer to the season getting here without coronavirus being eradicated.

That’s a problem. For obvious reasons that’s a huge problem, and it’d shake this country to its core if it got canceled.

However, this leads me back to my main point about ups and downs and getting up when you get punched. I could easily just cave in and call it a day.

I could sit here in pity and complain about the situation. I could easily do that, but I don’t remember much complaining in “Band of Brothers.”

They just got the damn job done when America called on them.

I’m looking at the positives here. I’ve got plenty of beer (drinking some Busch Light today), my camo sweater is on, my signed Greg Gard ball is on display, I’m getting in some throwing reps to prepare for the college football season and “Ozark” season three is here.

Take a look at the photo below. Clearly, I’m not panicking.

So, let’s crack a few beers open, enjoy the day and ride this coronavirus wave. If you thought I was going to let a virus ruin my life, then you really don’t know what I’m all about.

Besides, it’s impossible to be upset when you’ve got a signed ball by reigning B1G coach of the year Greg Gard.

Go, Badgers, go!