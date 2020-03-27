French Montana Sued For Alleged Sexual Battery, Reportedly Drugging Victim

Rapper French Montana has been sued for allegedly drugging and raping an unidentified woman.

The victim, who was listed in the filing as Jane Doe, sued Montana along with his employee Mansour Bennouna and Coke Boy Records for sexual battery, assault and battery, negligent hiring, infliction of emotional distress, supervision and retention and negligence, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against French Montana, claiming he sexually assaulted her at a house party. https://t.co/Y3eHWggrBo — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 27, 2020

The victim claimed Montana, 35, “had a longstanding practice of inviting women to their recording sessions, or choosing women at bars, and inviting them back to the Hidden Hills house,” in a filing obtained by The Blast.

“Defendants would sometimes without the women’s knowledge or consent provide drugs to interfere with the women’s ability to knowingly consent to sexual activity,” the filing stated. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper French Montana ‘Finally Out Of ICU’)

The Jane Doe accused Bennouna of sexually assaulting, sexually harassing and raping her on March 28, 2018. She claimed Montana also allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her on the same day.

The victim claimed after being invited to Montana’s home, she was served alcohol and allegedly blacked out. She recalled “several men coming in and out of the bedroom” while she was incapacitated.

The Jane Doe recalled “crying hysterically because she felt that she had been drugged and raped.”

She claimed she reported the incident to the police and participated in a rape kit.

She is seeking damages for “extreme emotional distress, anxiety, flashbacks and depression.”