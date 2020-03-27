Hillary Clinton Accepts China’s Coronavirus Numbers To Take Swipe At Trump

Hillary Clinton on Friday accepted the word of a repressive communist regime to take a jab at President Donald Trump after the United States hit a tragic milestone in terms of the number of cases of coronavirus in the country.

“He did promise ‘America First,'” the failed 2016 presidential candidate tweeted.

Clinton linked to a New York Times report that the United States surpassed China in terms of the number of officially confirmed cases of coronavirus in the respective countries. The U.S. has reported nearly 100,000 cases as of Friday. The Chinese government has reported just over 80,000.

In taking the swipe at Trump, Clinton, the former secretary of state, was accepting the Chinese government’s coronavirus statistics at face value, even though the communist regime there has been caught fudging statistics on the number of coronavirus cases within its border. (RELATED: Media Rhetoric On ‘Wuhan Virus’ Echoes Chinese Propaganda)

Health officials have also accused the Chinese government of hiding information about the origins of the novel coronavirus, which began spreading from a wildlife food market in Wuhan in November 2019.

The United States has been at a disadvantage in clamping down on the pandemic because multiple cases arrived from China and Europe at various points in the country. A traveler from China is believed to have been patient zero for an outbreak that started in Washington. Travelers from China and Europe may have seeded multiple outbreaks in New York, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

He did promise “America First.” https://t.co/bzks3hqCUE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 27, 2020

Clinton was referring in her tweet to a slogan that Trump adopted on the campaign trail in 2016.

The former secretary of state was far from the only Trump critic to note the statistical milestone.

Is this what Trump meant by “AMERICA FIRST”? Meanwhile, our liar-in-chief is already talking about sending Americans back to work, against the advice of public health officials. If he continues down this path, I fear the U.S. will soon lead the world in coronavirus deaths, too. https://t.co/cv9KAxeGZz — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 27, 2020

Trump wanted to make America First-well he’s almost there. Of the 175 countries that have coronavirus, the US now has the third most and soon we will be #1 thanks to Trump’s FAILED leadership. Is this what Trump meant by #MAGA?! (below #s as of this AM) #CongratulationsAmerica pic.twitter.com/UoDaO4Ywad — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 26, 2020

We’re No 1. But hold the “USA” chants. This is terrible news. pic.twitter.com/EsPsAHlgEs — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 26, 2020

Who’s the shithole country now? https://t.co/7NL4aHbyHq — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 26, 2020

