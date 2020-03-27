Indiana Firearm Industry Remains Open For Business

Earlier this week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-08. This “Stay at Home” order explicitly exempts “firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security.” The order also implies that firearm industry manufacturers are “essential” because they make critical products for national defense.
While the language in the executive order clearly recognizes the importance of the firearm industry, National Shooting Sports Foundation has been alerted to and confirmed cases in Indiana where local governments have ordered firearm retailers to cease operations. However two codes in Indiana state law prohibit local governments from taking this action. First, Indiana Code 35-47-11.1-2 states that political subdivisions may not regulate the “transfer” or “commerce” of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition. The second, Indiana Code 10-14-3-33.5 specifically relates to times of declared emergency and specifies that neither the state nor local governments may “prohibit or restrict” the lawful sale of firearms.
The firearm industry retains significant protection in Indiana thanks to the language in Gov. Holcomb’s executive order and the existing state preemption code.
NSSF® urges members to follow CDC guidelines, practice social distancing and take precautions to safeguard the health of their employees and customers.