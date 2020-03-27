Rep. Joe Cunningham Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham on Friday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the disease continues to spread.

“While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Cunningham said he will remain at home until he knows he will not spread the disease and will continue to work from home.

“I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Last Thursday, Cunningham announced that he would self-quarantine after coming in contact with another member of Congress who has since tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: Joe Cunningham To Self-Quarantine After Contact With Another Member Infected With Coronavirus)

“This morning, I received word that I had been in contact with a member of Congress who has since tested positive for #COVID19. After consulting with the Attending Physician of the US Congress – and out of an abundance of caution – I will be self-quarantining until March 27th,” Cunningham said in a statement.

A number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.