5-Star Shooting Guard Joshua Primo Commits To Alabama

Five-star guard Joshua Primo committed to the University of Alabama Friday, spurning Creighton and other big-name schools.

The Canadian superstar told ESPN that he was rolling with the Tide, and later tweeted out his commitment. (RELATED: Watch Alabama Congressional Candidate Jessica Taylor Play Basketball Against Un-Athletic Daily Caller Reporter)

“I am grateful to all of the schools that have recruited me during this process, however it is time to make a decision,” Primo told the network. “I’m excited to say that this fall, I will be attending the University of Alabama!! Roll Tide!!”

Primo is one of the top guards in the country, and is listed as a five star recruit by 247 Sports. Meanwhile, ESPN projects Primo to be a first round pick in next year’s NBA Draft. This is a huge pickup for head coach Nate Oats as he tries to build up this Alabama program.

The program was criticized last year for moving on from Avery Johnson after four years, but I’m confident time will show it was the right decision. Oats is ready to get this program rolling after an up-and-down year one, and I’m confident he’s the right man for the job.

Roll Tide!