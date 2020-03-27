Kristen Bell Hosting Coronavirus Town Hall For Kids On Nickelodeon

Actress Kristen Bell is set to host a coronavirus town hall for children.

“#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall” will air for an hour on Monday, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

The special will include pre-taped segments from experts and other celebrity guests, along with questions from kids. Musician Alicia Keys will also perform. California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy will both make appearances.

Stars including Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Russell and Ciara Wilson will also be present. (RELATED: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Waive April Rent For Tenants Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

Bell has been active on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. She has shared messages regarding ways to stay safe during the spread of COVID-19 and her personal experiences.

She shared a graphic for children Thursday on her Instagram.

“Hi friends! Meet Covid. It is new to town, and looking for a new nose to live in,” the reposted caption read. “This visual story was created for kids to better understand the 2019 novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.”

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have also been doing their part to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported, Bell and Shepard waived rent payments for tenants living in their residential properties.