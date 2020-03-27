Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Leave Canada And Move To LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left their home on Vancouver Island in Canada and moved to Los Angeles.

Reports about the soon-to-be former royals fleeing Canada for the United States before the northern borders close due to the coronavirus started surfacing on Thursday. By Friday, People magazine said a source confirmed to them that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indeed moved to southern California. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The source told the magazine that the royals have been living in a secluded compound and reportedly haven’t ventured out during the pandemic. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The former “Suits” actress and her husband had reportedly been making plans to spend some time in LA, a source previously shared with the magazine.

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source shared. “They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back.”

It all comes after the duke and duchess announced back in January their plans to step away from their senior royal duties and live “financially independent.”

In February, a friend shared with the outlet that now the life of the royals consists of things like hikes in the woods near their $14 million Vancouver Island mansion off the Pacific Coast where they wer raising their nine-month-old son, Archie.

“They both love to be outside and have been loving it there,” explained a friend, adding that the couple is enjoying doing simple things like yoga and walks with their family dogs.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider shared with the outlet. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

It all comes after Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement in January releasing Harry and Meghan of their duties, stating that they are “no longer working members of the Royal Family.” The end of their senior roles becomes official March 31.