Melania Shares Details About Virtual White House Tour During Coronavirus Outbreak

Melania Trump shared some terrific details Friday about how one can take an actual virtual tour of the White House by downloading a WH app on their phones.

"If you love history, use your free time at home – while safely practicing social distancing – to explore the @WhiteHouse," the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a great photo of the WH.

"You can take a fun & interactive tour & experience the historic rooms, grounds & gardens. Download the 'WHExperience' in the App Store & enjoy your virtual visit," she added.

Taking a look through the app, we found several cool features in addition to the virtual tours, including a section called “Fly Like Ike” that allows one to take an “interactive, aerial tour” of Washington, D.C. from the sky.

Last week, FLOTUS appeared in back to back PSA’s about the pandemic and advising people about the best way to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak.

“Today I want to speak with you about coronavirus and what it means for you and your family,” the first lady said in the clip taken at the White House posted on Twitter.

“While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever,” she added. “Our children will return to school. People will return to work. We will gather at the places of worship, concerts and sporting events again.”