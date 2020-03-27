Rep. Mike Kelly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly announced Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, as a number of other members of Congress have caught the disease as well.

“When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my primary care physician. My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19, which I obtained at the drive-through testing site at Butler Memorial Hospital,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly said is staff will remain to work from home as he remains in the hospital under quarantine.

“My test came back positive this afternoon. Thank you to my doctor Bill DiCuccio and the staff at Butler Memorial for their excellent care. My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th District from home until I fully recover. Additionally, my staff is tele-working and still available to constituents who need assistance,” Kelly continued.

A number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham also announced Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.