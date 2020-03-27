NCAA D1 Revenue Distribution Will Be $225 Million, Was Expected To Be $600 Million

Coronavirus has cost major college athletic programs a staggering amount of money.

According to a release from the NCAA, D1 programs will get $225 million distributed to them. That’s down nearly $400 million from the anticipated $600 million that was supposed to be distributed before coronavirus destroyed sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To tell you how bad this situation is, I genuinely feel bad for every single college athletic program in America, including programs in the SEC.

You know things are going horribly when I’m out here sympathizing with the teams down in the SEC. Honestly, coronavirus should be nuked out of existence.

It didn’t just end March Madness and cancel sports, but it also cost programs across America a staggering amount of money.

The numbers are simply mind-boggling. The distribution is $375 million short of what it should have been.

If I could pick up a gun and attack coronavirus like we did in the Osama Bin Laden raid, I 100% would. The virus decimated sports, ravaged our society, has caused an economic disaster and the virus should pay a high price.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed the college football season still happens!