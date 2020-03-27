New Hampshire Designates Firearm & Ammunition Industry ‘Essential’ During COVID-19

Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed Emergency Order #17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The emergency order deems certain businesses “Essential Businesses” and allows them to continue operations. The National Shooting Sports Foundation® is pleased to report that “firearm and ammunition manufacturers and retailers” were included in the list of “Essential Businesses.” The order also includes “suppliers and distributors.”
NSSF thanks Gov. Sununu for labeling firearm and ammunition manufacturers and retailers essential services, allowing local law enforcement and individuals to continue to obtain necessary firearms, ammunition, accessories and safety-related items. During times of emergency, self-protection and protection of loved ones is vital.
NSSF urges all members to comply with the requirements of Executive Order #17, to closely follow CDC guidelines, practice social distancing and take precautions to protect the health of their employees and customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as they become available.