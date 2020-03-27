Peyton Manning Crashes Online Class At The University Of Tennessee

Peyton Manning recently dropped in and crashed an online class at the University of Tennessee.

Posing as Mr. Thompson, Manning was called out by the professor for showing up late to the online video class. Within a few seconds, many students figured out Mr. Thompson was actually the legendary UT quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the epic moment below.

Is Peyton Manning the man or is Peyton Manning the man? The answer is yes. This is such a damn cool move from the legendary gunslinger.

We need as much good news as we can get right now. Coronavirus has caused schools to move online, sports to end and everybody is on edge.

We could all use a reason to smile. Manning dropping in and saying hello to some students like it’s no big deal is a pretty sweet move.

Imagine just turning on your webcam and seeing one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL on the screen. I’m not even sure what I’d say, but I’d 100% start firing off question. I mean, it’s not like you have the ear of Peyton Manning very often.

All the way around, the students needed their spirits lifted, and I have no doubt this move from Manning got the job done. Props to him for continuing to be the man.