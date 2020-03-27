POLL: People Want To Pay Only $6 To Stream Movies That Should Be In Theaters Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

People aren’t willing to spend a lot of money to watch new movies at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

With movie theaters across America closed because of the virus, some studios have started releasing films for streaming for $19.99. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode ‘The Winter Line’)

However, a poll from The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult found that the “optimum price” was only $6. The largest range was between $5 and $8 for on-demand options.

Despite the fact that I’m a working class man and I thrive with the unwashed masses, these poll results are bonkers.

Only $6? People are only willing to pay $6 to watch a movie that should be in theaters? Folks, that’s absurdly cheap.

Would I spend $20 to stream a movie on-demand when it should be in theaters? It would depend on the movie, but there are certainly films I’d do it for. No question about it.

Think about it this way. If you go to the theater, you’re looking at spending $15 for a ticket and then at least another $10 on snacks. If we’re willing to pay that price at the theater, why would you pay $20 for a movie you’re excited about to watch it at home with all the food and beer you could ever want?

Expecting studios to release major films on streaming for $6 is a little absurd, and it’s also a little delusional.

I wouldn’t pay $20 for any random movie, but I absolutely would for one I was excited about and looking forward to.

Let us know in the comments how much you’d spend for a movie on streaming. I’ll be interested to hear your answers.