Republican Jewish Coalition Endorses Thomas Massie’s Primary Opponent

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) came out in support of Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie’s primary challenger on the same day that Massie held up a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The RJC endorsed Kentucky attorney Todd McMurty, who represented Covington Catholic High School students in their litigation against establishment media outlets, including The Washington Post and CNN. The RJC’s endorsement largely focused on Massie’s record on Israel, including his opposition to a resolution condemning anti-Israel boycott movements. (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad And The Democratic Party)

“Today, after Rep. Massie recklessly decided to hold up in the stimulus bill designed to help Americans who are struggling because of the coronavirus, the RJC PAC has decided to endorse and fundraise for his GOP primary opponent, Todd McMurtry, and the RJC will be activating its nationwide team of volunteers to contact voters in the 4th congressional district of Kentucky to explain why its so important to support McMurty,” RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks said in a statement.

Statement: RJC PAC Announces Rare Primary Support for @ToddMcMurtry in His Race To Defeat @RepThomasMassie

The RJC is the first major Republican group to come out against Massie since he held up the coronavirus relief package Friday. The legislation ultimately passed by voice vote, but Massie forced members of Congress from across the country to return to Washington D.C. in the midst of a global pandemic.

President Donald Trump lashed out at Massie on Friday morning, saying he should be thrown out of the Republican Party.

“Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive,” the president wrote. “Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!”