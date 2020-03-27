Rihanna Releases New Music After 4 Years. Is It What We’ve All Been Waiting For?

Musician Rihanna released highly-anticipated music Thursday after four years of nothing.

Rihanna dropped the song “Believe It” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, but it seems like Rihanna is just a feature on the single. While it isn’t what fans were expecting from Rihanna, the audio video had over 600,000 views on YouTube at the time this article was published.

“Believe It” is part of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s first album dropped in the last four years. Rihanna has also been absent from the music scene. Her last album, “Anti,” was released in 2016. The album included hit songs such as “Work,” “Love On The Brain,” “Sex With Me” and “Desperado.”

All of those songs were instant hits when they were released and have continued to dominate among Rihanna’s fan base. So why did it take so long for her to release new music? Maybe Rihanna thinks that she has peaked. I, personally, don’t think that’s possible, but maybe she thinks that. (RELATED: REPORT: Rihanna Becomes The World’s Richest Female Musician)

She also didn’t really release new music considering she sings the chorus on “Believe It” and that’s about it. I’d love to see a full album dropped, and apparently one exists.

“Believe It” is a really good song though, which makes me excited for the rest.