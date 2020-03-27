Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Team Cleared Of Coronavirus

The entire Utah Jazz NBA team, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have been cleared of coronavirus.

The team was cleared by the Utah Department of Health over two weeks after Gobert first tested positive, according to Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Mannix.

“All Utah Jazz players and personnel — including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, per team,” Mannix tweeted. “DOH has determined that no Jazz player/staffer poses a risk of infection to others.” (RELATED: NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Gobert first tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11. The news came after the NBA abruptly cancelled a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder on the same day. As previously reported, the NBA immediately cancelled the entire season.

Teammate Mitchell was confirmed to be positive for coronavirus on March 12.

The Oklahoma City Thunder tested their entire team for COVID-19, but all players tested negative for the rapidly spreading virus.

The Thunder defended their use of private tests after receiving criticism. The team claimed they didn’t want to burden the state-run testing system.

“We sourced the tests through a private company and paid for them ourselves because we did not want to impact access to CDC’s public resources,” the team said. “Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and strictly isolate the players who tested positive.”