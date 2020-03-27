Texas Attorney General Rules Cities And Counties May Not Prohibit Or Restrict Gun Sales

Responding to an National Shooting Sports Foundation®-supported request by Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has released an opinion sending a clear message to cities and counties throughout Texas that even in times of emergency, they may not restrict or prohibit the sale of firearms. The opinion states, “…emergency orders from local officials may not relate to the transfer, possession, ownership or sale of firearms.” It continues, “The statutes’ unambiguous words disclose the Legislature’s intent: if a municipality or county adopts a regulation related to the transfer, possession, ownership or sale of firearms, that regulation will be void…”
The Attorney General’s opinion has given the green light to all firearm retailers in Texas to continue serving their customers in these uncertain times. NSSF recommends that the opinion be printed and made available to local officials who may seek to restrict or close your business in the days ahead. If a “Stay-at-Home” order pertains to your jurisdiction, please be aware of and follow social distancing guidelines prescribed for “essential businesses.”
NSSF urges all members to closely follow CDC guidelines, practice social distancing and take precautions to protect the health of their employees and customers.