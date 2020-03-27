Politics

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Will Try To Delay $2 Trillion Coronavirus Package With Quorum Vote

Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said Friday he will force a quorum vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus package after pushing back against many parts of the legislation.

“Pelosi and McCarthy are going to deny the recorded vote and then drag everyone in here to show there is a quorum,” Massie reportedly said in a text message from the floor. “And they’re trying to say it’s unsafe and I am causing it,” he continued, “but all they have to do is allow the recorded vote.”

If there is a quorum present, Massie can raise a point of order and ask if there’s a quorum. Then he can ask for yeas and nays, which would need 1/5th of those present. (RELATED: Trump Unloads On Republican Congressman Forcing Delay In Passing Coronavirus Relief)

President Donald Trump blasted Massie for opposing the relief bill.

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He cant stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly,” Trump said in two tweets Friday. 

“Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!,” Trump continued. 

The Senate passed the $2 trillion spending measure Wednesday night in a 96-0 vote.