BREAKING: Trish Regan Out At Fox Business

Former Fox Business anchor Trish Regan is out at the network, according to statements from Fox Business and Regan.

Regan hosted “Trish Regan Primetime,” which was put on hiatus amid the novel coronavirus crisis. The show was put on pause two weeks ago because of the demands of coronavirus coverage, according to the network.

“Trish Regan Primetime” was paused after Regan made controversial comments about the novel coronavirus on March 9. Fox Business did not say this was what caused her hiatus, and announced Friday that the network had “parted way” with Regan. (RELATED: Shep Smith Makes First Public Remarks Since Leaving Fox, Talks ‘Vilification’ Of The Press)

“Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” the network said in a statement. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

Regan said in a statement that she intends “to focus on my family during these troubled times.” The network did not say whether Regan would appear on any of its other programs, according to the New York Times.

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” Regan said in a statement. “I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”