Trump Unloads On Republican Congressman Forcing Delay In Passing Coronavirus Relief

President Donald Trump unloaded Friday on Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie for opposing the Trump administration’s emergency coronavirus relief bill.

Trump said at a Thursday press briefing that he expected at least one “grandstander” to oppose the legislation. The Senate passed the $2 trillion spending measure Wednesday night in a 96-0 vote.

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

“Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive,” he continued. “Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!”

Massie has threatened to derail the bill with procedural complaints if there is not a quorum of House members present to vote on the bill. This has forced dozens of his colleagues to return to Washington after leaving for their home states. If a majority of lawmakers don’t show up, Massie’s complaint would stand. (RELATED:CDC Data Shows Younger Adults Also End Up In Hospital From Coronavirus)

A bipartisan (and socially distanced) flight to DC this morning to vote on Coronavirus economic relief. @RepPeteStauber @RepAngieCraig @BettyMcCollum04 pic.twitter.com/8o48sSvYrW — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) March 27, 2020

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer sent out a missive to his party members late Thursday on the issue, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: How ‘Vulture Capitalists’ Get Rich By Destroying American Jobs)

“There is now a possibility that a House Republican may suggest a quorum is not present and attempt to call for a recorded vote on final passage,” he said. “We have notified our Members of the possibility that the bill may not pass by voice vote. The Majority Leader’s Office has sent a notice to Members that if they are able and willing to be in Washington, DC by 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, they are encouraged to do so, while exercising all due caution.”

Despite Massie’s delays, the coronavirus relief package is expected to pass through the House and be signed by the president Friday.