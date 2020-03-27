Udonis Haslem Writes Letter To People Not Following Coronavirus Isolation Advice, Says ‘F**k Your Spring Break’

Legendary NBA forward Udonis Haslem dropped the mic on idiots not listening to health advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the virus continues to spread, more and more people are being encouraged to stay home and away from the public in an attempt to flatten the curve. Despite that, people have flocked to Florida to behave like morons. The Miami Heat icon isn’t impressed, and he made that crystal clear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Haslem wrote the following in part in The Players’ Tribune about people partying during this crisis down in Florida.

This ain’t your f***ing beach, bruh. This is not your spring break. This shit is real life — and come to think of it, it’s more than even that. This shit is life and death. … If you got a roof over your head and some food in your fridge and you don’t have to go to work to feed your family, just do the easiest thing in the world, man. F*** your spring break. Just keep your ass at home.

Thank you, Udonis! Thank you for putting it as bluntly as possible, and I couldn’t agree more if I tried. It’s been frustrating as all hell watching these idiots out public.

We’re in a pandemic, people! We’re in the middle of a national crisis, and some of these morons are out here like it’s business as usual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

The more and more people who ignore the advice of health professionals, then the more the virus will spread. The more the virus spreads, then the worse the situation will get. How the hell do people not understand this basic logic?

Somebody had to put these idiots in their place, and that letter from Haslem was about as straightforward as you can get.

When the world needed somebody to just say it loudly for the people in the back, the NBA icon answered the bell.

Props to Haslem for keeping it real. I think he speaks for a lot of people when it comes to our frustrations about the situation. Now, stay home and do your part to win this war!