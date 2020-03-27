United Admits Layoffs May Still Be On The Horizon — Just Hours After $29T In Airline Aid Clears Congress

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby admitted Friday that even after $29 trillion in airline aid passed Congress, layoffs might yet be unavoidable.

The $29 trillion in aid came as part of Congress’ phase three coronavirus relief package — and was designed to help the industry, struggling under the weight of travel restrictions, stay afloat until the threat had passed and regular global travel patterns could resume. (RELATED: Most Airlines Could Be Bankrupt Within 3 Months, Aviation Group Warns)

United had told Congress that without help, after being forced to cut some 60% of scheduled flights, the company would be forced to cut back the workforce.

United Airlines is threatening massive employee layoffs, furloughs or pay cuts if Congress doesn’t pass a coronavirus economic relief package by the end of this month. The airline has already eliminated 60% of its flights.https://t.co/j2y8rdbbBP — NPR (@NPR) March 21, 2020

Just after the package passed, Munoz and Kirby sent a letter to employees that was published by Business Insider. In that letter, they promised that employees would neither be furloughed nor let go prior to September — but noted that if travel demands did not recover quickly, layoffs after that point might be unavoidable.

And, based on how doctors expect the virus to spread and how economists expect the global economy to react, we expect demand to remain suppressed for months after that, possibly into next year. We will continue to plan for the worst and hope for a faster recovery but no matter what happens, taking care of each of our people will remain our number one priority.

“That means being honest, fair and upfront with you. If the recovery is as slow as we fear, it means our airline and our workforce will have to be smaller than it is today,” Munoz and Kirby conceded.