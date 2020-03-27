World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, UK

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — User: Boris Johnson]

Phillip Nieto Contributor
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday via Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and will now “self-isolate” while leading the nation through the pandemic.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson tweeted. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives,” he continued. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Is Likely Seasonal. What Does That Mean?)

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, also announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-isolating along with his wife. Johnson, 55, says he will continue to lead the UK through the COVID-19 outbreak because of the “wizardry of technology.”

“Should the PM be incapacitated it has already been agreed that the Foreign Secretary, @DominicRaab, will take over his duties until he’s well enough to resume them,” suggested BBC reporter Lewis Goodall. (RELATED: Neil Ferguson, Doctor Behind Coronavirus Imperial College Study, Revises Predictions)


Across the globe, there are now over 500,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 11,812 cases and 580 deaths in Britain, according to the Washington Post.