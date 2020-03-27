UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday via Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and will now “self-isolate” while leading the nation through the pandemic.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson tweeted. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives,” he continued. (RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Coronavirus Is Likely Seasonal. What Does That Mean?)

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, also announced Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-isolating along with his wife. Johnson, 55, says he will continue to lead the UK through the COVID-19 outbreak because of the “wizardry of technology.”

“Should the PM be incapacitated it has already been agreed that the Foreign Secretary, @DominicRaab, will take over his duties until he’s well enough to resume them,” suggested BBC reporter Lewis Goodall. (RELATED: Neil Ferguson, Doctor Behind Coronavirus Imperial College Study, Revises Predictions)

Should the PM be incapacitated it has already been agreed that the Foreign Secretary, @DominicRaab, will take over his duties until he’s well enough to resume them. — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) March 27, 2020



Across the globe, there are now over 500,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 11,812 cases and 580 deaths in Britain, according to the Washington Post.