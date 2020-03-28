Saturday Is The 28-Year Anniversary Of Christian Laettner Hitting ‘The Shot’ Against Kentucky

Saturday marks the 28-year anniversary of former Duke phenom Christian Laettner hitting the most famous shot in basketball history.

On March 28, 1992, the Duke Blue Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats met in the Elite Eight with a spot in the Final Four on the line. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What happened in the final seconds will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in the history of sports.

Grant Hill threw a full court inbounds pass with 2.1 seconds remaining to Laettner down 103-102, who caught the ball to hit one of the most unlikely shots we’ve ever seen. You can watch the historic moment below.

25 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/B9rWDIZUWG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 28, 2017

I was still about a month away from being born when Laettner hit that shot, but it still gives me chills. I never saw it live, but I’ve probably seen it 1,000 times in my life.

I’m not sure Laettner could hit that shot again if his life depended on it.

Also, Kentucky will forever be mocked for the way they guarded that play. No guy on the inbounder! What the hell were the Wildcats thinking?

Either way, Duke came away with a win and closed out the tournament with a national title win over Michigan. Hell of a shot from Laettner, and an insane tournament run from the Blue Devils.