Trump Approves Michigan’s Disaster Declaration Despite Saying Governor ‘Doesn’t Have A Clue’

President Donald Trump on Friday approved Michigan’s disaster declaration even though he had just accused state Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of “blaming everyone for her own ineptitude.”

Trump tweeted: “I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer is way in over head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude!”

The president was apparently responding to a tweet from Whitmer that suggested Michigan was not getting the coronavirus protective equipment that it needed. Whitmer alleged, “I’ve asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, tests kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it.” (RELATED: Maryland, Michigan Governors Increase Coronavirus Restrictions)

But despite the Twitter battle, Trump still approved Michigan’s disaster declaration late Friday, The Hill reported

With the presidential nod, the state can now apply for federal funding to assist with the COVID-19 crisis.

Trump also approved disaster declarations this week in Massachusetts, Guam, Puerto Rico, Missouri, Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas and Florida.

Whitmer was recently asked if she would contemplate invoking martial law in her state to combat the coronavirus. She responded, “I think we have to make decisions based on where the facts and science dictate. At this juncture it is too early to make any statements — it wouldn’t be responsible to make any statements on that front.” (RELATED: Pelosi Claims Democrats Made Coronavirus Legislation ‘Workers First’)

At the Friday afternoon coronavirus task force news conference, Trump told journalists that he had told Vice President Mike Pence – who is leading the task force — that Whitmer was one of a handful of governors who are not on side with the president’s COVID-19 containment plan, Fox News reported.

“I say, Mike … don’t call the woman in Michigan. I say, if they don’t treat you right, don’t call,” Trump told reporters.