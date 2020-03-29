CBS News Journalist Maria Mercader Dies At Age 54 Of Coronavirus

Maria Mercader, a CBS News journalist for three decades, died at age 54 from the coronavirus, CBS News announced Sunday.

Mercader worked on-air for CBS News as a breaking news reporter before she became director of talent strategy and worked on expanding the news division’s staff diversity. She started at CBS News in 1987 and soon worked at the foreign and national news desks, CBS News reported.

She passed away at a New York hospital.

Our Maria.

She beat cancer many times…was devoutly Catholic, courageous, loyal & a CBS News journalist for 30+ yrs.

Recently she underwent surgery to again remove cancer & survived.

She died after #COVID19 infected her.

She adored her family.

Loved her job.

We adored her. pic.twitter.com/Ft32K24kKO — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 29, 2020

Mercader had been on medical leave for an unrelated matter since the last week of February. She fought multiple health issues over the last two decades, including cancer.

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” said Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer. “Maria was part of all of our lives. Even when she was hospitalized — and she knew something was going on at CBS, she would call with counsel, encouragement, and would say ‘you can do this.’ I called Maria a ‘warrior,’ she was. Maria was a gift we cherished.”

Mercader is survived by her father and brother.