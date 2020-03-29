New York Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has coronavirus.

The team announced late Saturday night that Dolan had contracted the virus, is isolating away from people and has “little to no symptoms.” He’s just the latest big name in the NBA to get coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

Another day goes by, and the virus just gets worse and worse. First it came for the players and shut the league down.

Now, James Dolan has it. To say it’s not a good situation would be an understatement.

I know it’s easy to dunk on Dolan because he’s the worst owner in all of sports. He’s an easy target to light up all the time, and I’ve done it my fair share.

Having said that, this isn’t something to laugh about at all. It’s incredibly serious, and the virus continues to decimate the world of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Knicks ???? (@nyknicks) on Mar 13, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

Hopefully, Dolan is able to make a full recovery and we can get our sports back sooner than later. It’s an ugly situation, and we’re all trying to make the best of it.