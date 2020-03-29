Expert Gives Tips On How To Protect Your Finances During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Donald Luskin, chief investment officer for Trend Macrolytics LLC, gave his opinion on many of the questions some people have about protecting their finances during the coronavirus pandemic, in an interview with the Daily Caller.

Luskin goes over what you should do with your 401(k)s, what would be a good investment, and the winners and losers during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)

“There have been many panics of different kinds that have happened, and when panics happen, that’s when chaos happens, that’s when unknowns happen, you don’t know how bad it could get. When that happens, risky assets like stocks have to sell at a cheap price so that only the bravest will hold them,” Luskin said.

