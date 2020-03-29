Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines To April 30 — Hopes That By June 1 ‘We’ll Be Well On Our Way To Recovery’

President Donald Trump on Sunday night extended the coronavirus social distancing guidelines issued by the White House task force through the end of April.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the White House Rose Garden, said that in recent days the task force had reviewed its models and can now predict that the United States could expect to see a peak in coronavirus deaths in two weeks, and that he did not want to prematurely end the social distancing on April 12 as he previously stated.

“By June 1 we’ll be well on our way to recovery,” Trump added. “We have the best medical minds in the world tackling this disease.”

“We will win and when we do we will rebound with astonishing force and speed, we will be stronger than ever and we will have learned so much so something like this can never hurt us to the extent it has.” (RELATED: Expert Gives Tips On How To Protect Your Finances During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

“The mitigation we are doing right now is having” a positive impact, Dr. Anthony Fauci added later in the briefing. “The decision to not prolong but extend this mitigation process until the end of April was a wise and prudent decision”

Dr. Deborah Birx also stated that the task force “reviewed 12 different models and then we went back to the drawing board.”

Trump stated that Fauci and Birx’s report would be summarized and released to the public on Tuesday.

WATCH: