Matthew McConaughey Calls On People To ‘Join The Fight’ Against Coronavirus By ‘Staying Home’

Matthew McConaughey dropped an incredible video Monday urging people to join the fight in the war against coronavirus.

The Hollywood legend told people to “join the fight by staying home.” He added that staying indoors in isolation “is not a retreat” but “the most brave and aggressive weapon we have” in this battle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full video below.

The war is over. It’s officially over after that video from McConaughey. The battle might have a little time left on the clock, but the result has been decided.

Matthew McConaughey stepped up and defeated coronavirus March 30, 2020. The “True Detective” star murdered the virus with that video.

We don’t have a choice anymore. McConaughey has spoken, and when he speaks, you listen. It’s that simple.

If you had dreams and hopes of going outside, you can kindly put those in the trash. I mean, McConaughey just kind of challenged everybody.

By not staying home, you’re admitting you’re not brave enough to be part of this fight. You don’t have the stones to be part of this war.

Do you want to be remembered as a coward when the rest of us answered the bell? Didn’t think so.

So, grab a few beers, enjoy the day and stay at home! Together, we will win this war.