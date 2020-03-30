Joe Biden Looks Down At Notes During Live MSNBC Interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden had to look down at his notes while criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, during a live interview on MSNBC.

“And first of all, he has to, uh, tell, uh — uh, wait till the case is before anything happens,” the Democratic presidential front-runner said Monday, while staring at his notes. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Feb. 24: Pelosi Stands In San Francisco’s Chinatown And Urges People To Come Out)

Biden then looked up at the camera to resume his criticism of the president. (RELATED: Trump Says Biden ‘Wouldn’t Even Know What’s Going On’ If He Were President)

Look, the whole idea is he has got to get in place things that were shortages of,” Biden said of Trump. “We are not testing enough people. We don’t — our first responders, docs and nurses don’t have the gloves, the masks, they don’t have the equipment they need.”

Biden has repeatedly criticized what he says was a “slow” response to the pandemic by the Trump administration. Biden, himself, has also come under fire from some on the left and the right over his response to the virus, namely the lack of public and TV appearances he made after the initial outbreak earlier this month.