Camille Kostek And Rob Gronkowski Make Massive Donation To NJ, Boston Hospitals During Pandemic

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have donated 20,000 face masks to Boston and New Jersey hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief, MJ Day shared a post Monday on Instagram thanking the 28-year-old SI Swimsuit cover model and her longtime partner former New England Patriots’ player for their generosity to health care providers at Boston Medical Center and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Network in New Jersey and said she was “moved beyond words.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“So when we all say we are a FAMILY at @si_swimsuit I mean it in the truest sense of the word,” her caption read. “@camillekostek is a former #siswimsearch winner, SI Rookie and 2019 Cover Model. @gronk is her partner in life and @patriots legend and friend and supporter of this brand. They just donated 10,000 KN95 masks to both @sjhnj and @bostonmedicalcenter.”

“On a personal note, I have been appealing to people to #stayinandsew #flattenthecurve and support their local hospitals and caregivers in need,” she added. “My husband is a physician at @sjhnj and many of our friends and colleagues are on the front lines there fighting this pandemic.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Day continued, while noting that “many of the hospitals in the epicenter of this war” are “critically short on supplies” and the swimsuit model and Rob’s donation to “caregivers, the patients, and the community” made her “cry tears of joy.”

The editor ended her post stating that there was not way “to quantify the gratitude” she had for both of them.”

“Let’s motivate others to do the same, or what they can to help our hospitals and caregivers battle for us,” MJ wrote. “Make a mask, stay home, donate, use your platform. Do what you can, because it all matters. These masks equate to lives saved. Period. Thank you. “