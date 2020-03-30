Cardi B Wants To Start A Go Fund Me To Release ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic From Prison

Rapper Cardi B has joined the Joe Exotic fan club on social media after announcing she might start a Go Fund Me to help release him from prison.

Cardi revealed she’s just as obsessed with the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” as the rest of us are when she went on a tweeting spree early Saturday morning.

Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

“Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ?” Cardi tweeted, referencing the characters Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. “Tiger King” follows Joe, who claimed to be the largest cat breeder in the United States, and Carole, who runs the Big Cat Rescue in Florida. (RELATED: Cardi B Requests The Pentagon ‘Let A B*tch Know’ What Is Going On With The Coronavirus)

Cardi has clearly chosen Joe’s side after she contemplated setting up a Go Fund Me to help Joe be released from prison. Joe is currently serving 22 years behind bars after being convicted of attempting to hire someone to murder Carole.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

“Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free,” Cardi tweeted.

“They did Joe so dirty over and over again,” she tweeted.

This show is so good. I’m glad Cardi is getting into the spirit of it. I’m not sure if anyone on this show is innocent. Joe, Carole and breeder Doc Antle are all crazy in some kind of way.

The show does make for some of the best quarantine content out there. The entertainment value is beyond expectation.