Iman Shumpert Praises LeBron James’ Basketball IQ, Says His Knowledge Is ‘Unbelievable’

Iman Shumpert has incredibly high praise for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ knowledge of the game.

In a viral video making the rounds, Shumpert talks about James' basketball IQ, and it's clear the three-time NBA champion is on a different level.

King James’ former teammate on the Cavaliers referred to it as “unbelievable,” and proceeded to break down on how LeBron knows what a guy will shoot from any given spot on the floor.

Watch his comments below.

There’s no doubt at all that LeBron James‘ brain operates on a different level than your average basketball player.

A lot of people think King James is so dominant because of his physical size and athleticism. Those two things certainly play a huge role, but they’re not the main key.

The reason LeBron James is so damn good at basketball is because his brain operates at a level that is hard for most people to comprehend.

The man just knows the sport better than just about anybody else. He knows the schemes, he knows the scouting reports and he knows every hole he find in another team.

That’s why he took some horrific rosters to great heights. You’re just lying to yourself if you think LeBron isn’t a brilliant man when it comes to basketball.