John Dutton’s ‘Starting A List’ Quote From ‘Yellowstone’ Applies Perfectly To People Putting Football At Risk During The Coronavirus Pandemic

I have the perfect message for people not isolating from coronavirus, and it comes straight from John Dutton in “Yellowstone.”

As you all know, the fate of football currently hangs in the balance as the virus continues to spread across America. Coaches and athletes have urged people to stay indoors in an attempt to save the season. If we don’t get this situation under control, then football will almost certainly join the list of all the other canceled sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ve been cruising through “Yellowstone” to help pass the time and to help prepare for season three of the hit show. That’s when I remembered a line from John Dutton that applies perfectly to this situation.

With trouble brewing and forces conspiring against the Dutton family, Kevin Costner’s iconic character tells the sheriff, “I’m starting a list, Donny. You just made your way on it.” You can watch the epic line in the video below from the season one finale.

That’s right, folks. To everybody treating this like a joke and putting our livelihoods at risk, we’re not going to forget this at all.

This doesn’t need to be hard at all. It’s really not. Stay indoors, stay safe, turn on Netflix, cook some good food and the rest will take care of itself.

Yet, people apparently find it borderline impossible to do the simplest things or think about anybody other than themselves.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

Much like the Duttons will do anything to protect the Yellowstone in the hit show, we must band together to save the football season.

The weight of this crisis and this wear is on the shoulders of us. Those of not in the foxhole when the bullets start flying won’t be forgotten.

We’ll know who did their part and who behaved like idiots along the way.

Do your part to win this war, and I promise we’ll get our football. Or, keep behaving like an idiot and watch society crumble!

Here’s one more message from John Dutton to everybody who is trying to ruin football!