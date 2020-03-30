The Man In Black Appears In The Preview For Episode 4 Of ‘Westworld’ Season 3 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’

The Man in Black is in the preview for the new “Westworld” episode “The Mother of Exiles.”

HBO dropped the promo for the fourth episode of season three, and we finally get a glimpse of our favorite character! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

As you all know, I’ve been complaining a solid amount that we didn’t see any of Ed Harris’ character in the first three episodes of the new season. Well, he’s back and apparently a “prisoner” of his “own sins.”

Watch the preview below.

It’s about damn time, folks. It’s about damn time we finally get the Man in Black back. It’s been way too long. There’s no reason to go three episodes without a single second of him.

Again, I’ve enjoyed what we’ve seen so far, but we just need a hell of a lot more of the Man in Black. Well, he’s back, and I can’t wait to watch him bash heads with Dolores.

Dolores is out in the real world, and she’s hellbent on destroying it. We know from the season three trailer, that the MiB plans on saving the world.

I’m going to go ahead and guess his views taking out Dolores as his responsibility.

I can’t wait to see what we get Sunday night. Tune in on HBO for the fourth episode of season three! It looks like it’s going to be lit.