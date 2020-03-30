My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Encourages Americans To Turn Back To God

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke at the White House coronavirus briefing Monday evening and said Americans should use their time in isolation to read the Bible and build a relationship with God.

Lindell said that God gave America a chance to change course with the election of President Donald Trump in November 2016. (RELATED: Here’s What The Coronavirus Stimulus Package Actually Does?)

“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016 to change the course we were on,” Lindell said. “God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our bibles and spend time with our families.”

Lindell continued to praise the president.

WATCH:

“Our president gave us so much hope, where just a few short months ago we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages just going up. It was amazing,” Lindell said. “With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.” (RELATED: My Pillow’s Mike Lindell On The Private Sector Stepping Up To Help The Country)

The president responded by thanking Lindell, who he called a friend.

“I did not know he was gonna do that, but he is a friend of mine and I do appreciate it,” Trump said.